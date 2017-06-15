Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr Musadik Malik says with appearance of PM before the Joint Investigation Team today would further strengthen democracy in Pakistan.

During an interview Dr Musadik said the PM would be appearing before the JIT in respect and supremacy of the law.

PM had presented himself and his family for investigation into the Panama Papers. They were fully cooperating with the JIT in this regard, he said.

Musadik Malik said on the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf chief who talked about accountability all the time, has not presented himself in Bani Gala land case and hasn't presented his money trail.