Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the daughter of PM Nawaz Sharif Thursday said that the prime minister’s appearance in person before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has set a much required and welcome precedent for others to emulate.

“The day that creates history and sets a much required and welcome precedent for others to emulate,” she tweeted with hashtag #NawazSharifIsMyPride.

The day that creates history & sets a much required & welcome precedent for others to emulate. #NawazSharifIsMyPride pic.twitter.com/9xe26fH5AM — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) June 15, 2017





She also shared photographs showing the prime minister accompanied by her, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Water and Power Minister Khawaja Asif, Special Assistant to PM Irfan Siddiqui and Senator Pervaiz Rasheed before he left for the Federal Judicial Academy.

"Prime Minister leaves PM House for Judicial Academy. His comrades see him off,” she captioned the images.