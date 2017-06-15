HAFIZABAD-The residents of Ali Town protested against the malfunctioning of sewerage system in the locality which has made their lives miserable.

They demonstrated against the indifferent attitude of the Municipal Committee and blocked Jagganwala Road. They said that the sewage had submerged the road due to nonfunctioning of the sewerage system in the area and the residents have to wade through inches deep water.

A general councillor of Ali Town Ilyas Ahmad said that he has submitted a written complaint to the MC authorities but they had turned a deaf ear to their genuine demand. He threatened that he would tender his resignation if prompt measures were not taken to improve sewerage system in the locality.

Dwellers of over a dozen other localities have also appealed to the the MC authorities to ensure improvement of sewerage system before the upcoming monsoon season. They said that even after light rain, the sewerage remains chocked and filthy water even gushed into their houses causing multiple problems to them.

GIFTS DISTRIBUTED: Afzal Hussian Tarar, chairman of District Council and Haji Jamshaid Abbas Thaheem Chairman MC distributed Eid gifts to the sanitary workers.

They appreciated Rana Asghar who donated the gifts and called upon others to follow suit to get the blessing of Almighty Allah. CBA Chairman Ishaq Khokhar and Councillor Inayat Paul thanked the councillor for his noble gesture.

CHALLANED: District Civil Defence Officer Irfan Ali has challaned seven shopkeepers for not making proper fire-fighting and security arrangements and sent their challan to the local courts. He called upon the owners of the big business houses to make proper fire-fighting and security arrangements at their premises otherwise legal action would be taken against them.