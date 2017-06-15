FAISALABAD- A protest was held after armed robbers killed an ice seller on resistance here on Wednesday. Police said that armed robbers intercepted an ice seller and asked him to hand over cash to them in Sahianwala area. Upon resistance, the robbers opened straight fire, killing him on the spot and fled with the looted money.

The heirs, relatives of the deceased and dwellers of the area in large number along with dead body held a protest by blocking the road against the incident. The protest caused worst traffic jam, causing great hardships for the citizens in the intense hot weather.

Later the district administration officials held dialogue with protestors and assured them of bringing the culprits to book after which they dispersed.