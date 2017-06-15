ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to augment children content in the programmes of all PTV channels.

Chairing a consultative meeting on the launch of Children Entertainment Channel here, she asked PTV to submit a detailed and comprehensive time-wise plan for the embedment of children content in the running PTV channels.

The Minister said that separate children entertainment channel was the need of the hour as no work had been done so far for children entertainment and boosting the broadcasting industry, said a Press release.

She said that indigenous content was quite imperative to connect future generations with our culture and heritage.

Our children need a kind of content that could educate them and build their character by generating feelings, of goodness, modesty and inquisitiveness about the world around them, she added.

Marriyum Aurangzeb directed PTV management to utilise all possible resources to produce quality content for kids, which can help to inculcate in them the cultural and religious values as well as make them aware of the traditions of our society.

The meeting also deliberated upon various fast-track options with least cost for the launch of a dedicated children entertainment channel.

The meeting was attended by Secretary IB&NH and senior officials from the Ministry and PTV.