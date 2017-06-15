Senator Sherry Rehman questions how Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif read out a prepared statement after presenting himself before JIT.

Today PM of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif presented himself before the Joint Investigation Team. For three hours he was questioned. According to PM, he presented all his documents in the JIT.

Sherry Rehman Tweeted after PM had given his speech outside Judical Academy,

How did the PM read out a prepared statement after 3 hours of questions by the #JIT? A resubmission of same documents as before? — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) June 15, 2017



