ISLAMABAD : Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in Wednesday’s National Assembly (NA) session said that the state institutions were not creating any hurdle in the proceedings of the joint investigation team (JIT) formed to investigate Panamagate.

“I am fasting and Allah knows no attempts were made to create any hindrance in proceedings of the JIT. The cooperation with the JIT was not denied at any stage,” said Dar, strongly denying the claims made by the opposition.

The minister said that there was no reason to bar any of the department “under my ministry from cooperating in investigations.”

“We have respect for courts. Opposition members should also avoid issuing verdicts only on the basis of news stories,” he said, mentioning the PML-N always believed in supremacy of the constitution.

Earlier, opposition leader Khursheed Shah the report of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was very alarming from various aspects.

“As tempering, forgery and change in evidence was mentioned in the report,” he said, adding that nobody would trust constitution, law and judiciary if such things happen. PTI’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi claimed that government institutions were creating hindrance in the JIT proceedings.