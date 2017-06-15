PESHAWAR: At least three police officials were gunned down after attackers opened fire on their vehicle in Peshawar's Chamkani area on Thursday evening, police said.

The policemen were on a routine patrol after iftar when three gunmen on a motorcycle targeted the police van, Superintendent of Police (SP) rural Furqan Bilal said.

After the attack, the personnel could not survive the gun wounds. Umer Hayat, Shahid and Intikhab Alam lost their lives right at the scene, while head constable Sheraz sustained injuries.

The policemen, belonging to Waheedabad police post, shot dead one of the three assailants in retaliatory firing. Though, the other two gunmen managed to flee, SP Bilal said.

Police cordoned off the area after the attack and launched search operation.