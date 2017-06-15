QUETTA - Armed assailants shot dead two barbers in hit-and-run offense in Quetta on Wednesday.

According to police, unidentified armed motorcyclists sprayed bullets on a barber shop at Manu Jan Road Quetta killing two brothers at the shop. The dead bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities and handed over to the relatives afterwards. The deceased were identified as Abdul Latif and Muhammad Rafiq. They belonged to Punjab. The police were investigating the matter. The incident of barbers’ killing came hardly three days after the target killing of three cops at Sariab Road.

TWO CHILDREN CRUSHED TO DEATH

In another incident, an over-speeding vehicle crushed two children to death at Airport Road.

A child died on the spot while other was shifted to Civil Hospital in serious condition where he succumbed to his injuries. The driver managed to escape from the scene.

THREE TERRORISTS KILLED IN QUETTA

INP adds: Three terrorists including two Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) commanders were killed by security forces during separate operations in different areas here on Wednesday. According to police sources, a terrorist was shot dead in a police encounter at Qambrani Road. Two key BLA commanders named Nazar Muhammad alias Beerbak and Muhammad Jan alias Chota were killed in an operation at Leela, Quetta area.

The two BLA commanders were said to be involved in 17 bomb blasts, different incidents of target killings and over 80 terror incidents.

Security forces mention that links to training camps in Afghanistan were traced via mobile phones of the killed terrorists.