KAMALIA-Hundreds of citizens protested in front of Kamalia Press Club and demanded restoration of electricity disconnected due to the rain and windstorm two days ago.

The affected areas include Mohallah Hussain Shah, Eid-Gah Chowk, Mohallah Muhibb Ali Shah, Mohallah Sadiq Abad, Chak 733 G/B and Mouza Qadir Buksh. The protesters chanted slogans against the delay in restoration work. The protesters said that there has been no drinking water in their homes and their families had been suffering in the scorching heat. The protesters stated that the electricity company teams arrive promptly to cut power supply for failing to pay electricity bill on time but are taking their merry time in restoring the electricity to their homes notwithstanding Ramazan and the severe summer heat.

Awam League Chairman Riaz Fatyana expressed his concern while talking to our correspondent. He stated that the elected representatives have failed to take care of the people in this time of distress. He demanded electric supply be immediately restored to all areas of the Kamalia city.