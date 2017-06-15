PESHAWAR - A high-level mission of United Nations’ International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) on Wednesday visited Shaheen Muslim Town and adjoining union councils to review the status of immunisation against polio virus.

The delegation, led by UNICEF Deputy Country representative Cristian Munduateand and Chief Health and Nutrition Section Kennedy Ongwae, visited EPI fixed sites in Shaheen Muslim Town-I and II, where they were briefed on micro-planning and routine immunisation status. Members of the delegation on the occasions stressed for the need of integrated approach so that each component of the health drive compliments other.

The mission also reviewed various activities around community based vaccination (CBV) and visited outreach sessions in the far-flung areas of Shaheen Muslim Town.

It appreciated the synergy of polio eradication initiative (PEI) and Expanded Programme of Immunization (EPI) and maintained that coordinated approach would yield positive results in improving health indicators in the area.

The UN mission stressed on supportive supervision by government and partner staff and working out detailed micro planning for routine immunisation at the union council levels.

Chief Field Office UNICEF Charles Nzuki, Health Specialist Dr Jamil, polio team leader and deputy team leader Dr Johar and Huma Arif and others were also present on the occasion.

