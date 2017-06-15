KARACHI: USAID Deputy Mission Director Denise A. Herbol, Secretary Health Dr. Fazlullah Pechuho and Secretary Education Abdul Aziz Uqaili witnessed the signing of a partnership agreement between the USAID Sindh Community Mobilization Program (CMP) and the health department of the Government of Sindh.

The effort will support nutrition-related activities for children aged 5-9 in CMP schools in seven northern districts in Sindh and five towns in Karachi.

Speaking on the occasion, USAID Deputy Mission Director Ms. Herbol said, “Education plays a vital role in improving children’s health and nutrition. We believe a comprehensive strategy is required to address issues related to malnutrition, especially among affected children in Sindh.”

As part of the USAID-funded Sindh Basic Education Program (SBEP) in partnership with the Sindh School Education Department, the CMP is creating linkages between schools and the health facilities to address issues of malnutrition. The CMP also screens children and creates awareness among parents regarding benefits of improved nutrition.

Malnutrition affects children’s ability to learn. In Sindh, the situation is most severe in districts affected by floods in 2010.