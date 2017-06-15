DERA GHAZI KHAN/HAFIZABAD-Veterinary doctors protested against bigwigs of Health Department allegedly for forcing them to prescribe medicines of specific companies here on Wednesday.

They took out a rally under the auspices of Veterinary Doctors Association (VDA) which started from Civil Veterinary Hospital and culminated at Kutchehry Chowk. The participants were carrying banners as well as placards inscribed with their demands and they also shouted slogans against the high-ups of the department.

Addressing the protesters, speakers alleged that veterinary officers are being forced to prescribe medicines of particular companies allegedly to boost their sale in market. They also expressed concerns over huge amount of stock of those companies at hospital.

VDA president Dr Asif Rasool Buzdar, vice president Dr Arif Rizwan, general secretary Sajjad Sultan and finance secretary Dr Asif Naseem demanded action against the high-ups who are pressurising them. They said they cannot be forced to promote products of private companies and no one can pressurise them for the purpose. They also announced province-wide protest on June 17 if demands are not met.

In Hafizabad, veterinary doctors and para-veterinary staff observed strike and took out a rally from Fawara Chowk to Hafizabad Press Club for acceptance of their demands. They said they are forced to sell “wanda,” and “choker” (cattle food) besides their official duty which tarnishes their image. They also demanded increase in wages and up-gradation of service structure of all the employees.