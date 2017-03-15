SIALKOT: The Sialkot Customs officials foiled a bid of smuggling and seized 10 tonne Indian cumin from a truck during a special checking at different points of the GT Road.

According to the senior Sialkot Customs officials, during the special checking on GT Road, the customs officials intercepted a truck carrying 10-tonne smuggled cumin worth millions of rupees. The cumin was packed in 300 bags being smuggled to Sialkot region.

On the other side, the Customs officials offloaded a passenger namely Bilal of Rahwali-Gujranwala Cantt from a flight to bound to Dubai from Sialkot international airport. The accused was offloaded and arrested for illegally carrying the foreign currencies (USD12,600 and UAE Dirhams 12,700) equivalent to Rs1.8 million.

The Customs teams also impounded two non-customs paid luxury vehicles worth Rs8 million during a special checking near Sialkot, the officials added.