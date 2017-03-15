At least 26 suspects, including 11 Afghans, were apprehended in search operations conducted by security forces across the country, said a military spokesperson on Wednesday.

"Joint search operations were conducted by Punjab Rangers, police and intelligence agencies in Dera Ghazi Khan, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Sialkot, Attock, Hassanabdal, Narowal, Shakargarh and Rajan Pur," ISPR Director General Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor said in a statement.

Security forces also seized a cache of arms and ammunition - including computers, IEDs, and suicide vests - added the statement.

In another statement, the army's media wing said that security forces recovered explosives from inside a tunnel in a village of Miran Shah.

"Troops traced a tunnel to recover cache of ammunition and explosives, including anti-personal mines ,fuses , circuits, home-made explosives, and rockets," added the statement.