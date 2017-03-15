An 11-year-old Pakistani school girl congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) mega victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections and wrote to him saying that he should now focus towards winning more hearts of Indians and Pakistanis alike, by becoming a bridge of peace between the two nations.

BJP recorded a phenomenal win in UP as it is now all set to return to power after a substantial gap of 14 years. The party swept the state by bagging 312 seats in the 403 seats UP assembly.

Aqeedat Naveed wrote a letter to PM Modi and highlighted the need for peace between India and Pakistan, reported DunyaNews.

"Once my father told me that winning of hearts is a marvelous job. Perhaps you have won the hearts of Indian people, therefore you won the election in UP. But I must tell you if you want to win more Indian and Pakistani hearts, you should take steps towards friendship and peace. Both countries need good relation. Let's make a peace bridge between India and Pakistan. Let's decide that we will not buy bullets, will buy books. We will not buy the guns, will buy the medicine for the poor people," Aqeedat wrote in the two page letter.

She further emphasized that the choice between peace and conflict lies open for both the nations, and signed off by congratulating the Prime Minister for the UP Polls victory.