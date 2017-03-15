GUJRANWALA-Census will start from Wednesday (today) in Gujranwala division and will be completed in two phases within a period of two months.

In the first phase, Hafizabad, Narowal and Sialkot districts will be covered for which 5,978 blocks and 822 circles have been constituted while total staff of 2,967 officials along with 94 superintendents and 822 circle officers will perform their duties for the purpose. The first phase will start from March 15 and ended on April 15, while the second phase will be held from April 25 to May 25.

In the second phase census will be held in Gujranwala, Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin districts for which total 3,512 officials have been appointed. Training process of all the staff has already been completed and all relevant record and equipments have also been distributed to the concerned officers. According to the given schedule each phase will be completed within one month positively and one army personnel will accompany each team.