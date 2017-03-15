Our staff reporter/Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD - Britain will host top officials from Pakistan and Afghanistan to discuss regional security and try to resolve Kabul’s current political tensions with Islamabad, reported Voice of America (VOA) on Tuesday.

British National Security Adviser Mark Lyall Grant, his Afghan counterpart Haneef Atmar and Pakistani foreign policy adviser Sartaj Aziz will lead their respective delegations Wednesday (today) at the trilateral meeting.

The meeting is taking place at a time when Pakistan has closed its border with landlocked Afghanistan in response to a string of deadly suicide bombings in the country last month.

Meanwhile, Pakistan National Security Adviser Lt General Naseer Khan Janjua said on Tuesday that flourishing enemies of Pakistan across the borders have affected Pakistan-Afghanistan relationship to which we must have an answer.

Addressing a delegation of Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce comprising businessmen from Pakistan and Afghanistan in Islamabad, he said that economic interdependence can improve relationship between the two countries as security and economic security are the two sides of the same coin.

He said both countries collectively need to find solutions to defeat the menace of terrorism. He said that flourishing enemies of Pakistan across the borders have affected our relationship to which we must have an answer.

He further reiterated that both the countries are ready markets for each other and there is a need to hold each other together.

He assured the delegation that their request of opening of borders will be given due consideration.

Besides future prospects of Pak-Afghan relations, the issue of recent border closure also came under discussion.

Members of the delegation stressed the need for improving economic ties between the two countries. In this context, they highlighted the issues and problems due to the recent border closure and requested to resolve this issue at the earliest to avert further sufferings.