Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has marked his own residence in Lahore today as the population census 2017 began in the country.

Talking to the media, he advised the masses to cooperate with the staff of the population census and provide them correct and accurate data.

He stressed that census is essential for effective planning for the bright future of the country.

In Punjab, the first phase of national census process 2017 was launched from Punjab Assembly building in Lahore.

Deputy Speaker Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani began the process by marking the Assembly building.