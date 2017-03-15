JHANG:-A couple was killed in an accident on Garh mMahraja-Layyah Road on Tuesday. Arshid Ali,40, along with his wife 33-year-old Zareena Bibi and son Sher Ali,4, resident of Mauza Kundal Khokhran was returning from Layyah on a bike. Near Angora Goat Farm, a speeding car hit the bike from rear. The couple died on the spot and the minor survived the accident.