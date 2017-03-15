JHANG:-A couple was killed in an accident on Garh mMahraja-Layyah Road on Tuesday. Arshid Ali,40, along with his wife 33-year-old Zareena Bibi and son Sher Ali,4, resident of Mauza Kundal Khokhran was returning from Layyah on a bike. Near Angora Goat Farm, a speeding car hit the bike from rear. The couple died on the spot and the minor survived the accident.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 15-Mar-2017 here.
Couple crushed to death in Jhang
