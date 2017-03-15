The duties of several teachers in ongoing sixth census have badly affected educational process at schools in Lahore and Karachi.

Acting on bizarre policies, education department has engaged 3,000 out of 7,000 teachers on census duty in Lahore.

More than 1500 teachers are already working with Punjab examination on matriculation papers however, the remaining 3500 teachers will be taking classes.

On the other hand, same situation prevails in Karachi as academic process has been suspended at various schools due to lack of teachers.

Meanwhile, the authorities said that some of the matric exams have been conducted while the rest will take place after census.

Earlier today, the first phase of sixth national housing and population census begins across the country today after 19 years that will continue till 15th of next month.

In the first phase, the census will be conducted in sixteen districts of Punjab, eight districts of Sindh, fourteen districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, fifteen districts of Balochistan, five districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, five districts of Gilgit Baltistan and one agency of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

The first phase would continue till April 15 in 63 districts across the country and one agency of FATA. The second phase will start from April 25 to May 25.

Housing census would be continued for three days while from March 18, population census will get start.