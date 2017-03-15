FAISALABAD-France has announced to set up a French Information Centre at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) to guide the students about educational opportunities in his country.

French Higher Education Attaché Sebastian Carter was talking to UAF dean directors meeting which was presided over by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Iqrar Ahmad. The French delegation was comprised of Director of International Development Sabine Vermillard and Katrin Gebhard.

The French Attaché called for further cementing academic and research ties between both the countries to get benefit from each other's experience. He added that students and teachers exchange programmes between both the countries will open up new avenue of collaboration and progress and would help fight the different challenges.

He further said that French week is being celebrated in French Embassy in Pakistan, in which French universities are sending their experts to enhance cooperation and mutual future programmes with Pakistani universities. It will help further strengthen the people-to-people contacts. He said that information centre was being built in main library of UAF. A French language and cultural centre is already being run at the UAF. He lauded the steps being taken on the part of the UAF for providing quality education and research work.

The UAF vice chancellor said that 65 students have completed their educations from French culture centre established at UAF and 10 students are studying. He said that more two dozen teachers from faculty staff are graduated from French universities, who can help students with their experiences to get admission in French universities. He said that French universities have distinguished recognition in social science and energy production. He said that the university was enjoying the good relations across the globe. He said that French Culture Centre and Chinese Confucius Centre were operating at the campus that brought the people closer. He said that in the recent past, the Planning Commission of Pakistan has approved establishment of Korea Hi Tech Innovation Park worth 30 million dollar that will help fight the challenges of agriculture and food security.