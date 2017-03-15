A furious mother mercilessly thrashed a female school teacher in the classroom for punishing her daughter in Ferozwala tehsil.

A video obtained by media on Wednesday showed the vengeful mother ruthlessly attacking 8th class teacher in Ferozwala Government High School in Mughal Park area.

The teacher was accused of beating a student to the point of unconsciousness for not paying charges for books.

Reportedly, the school administration has demanded fees for textbooks whereas the Punjab Education Foundation has announced free facilities for all the students.