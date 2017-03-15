BAHAWALPUR/SIALKOT-The first phase of sixth census is going to start from Wednesday (today) and will remain continue till April 14.

The census will be conducted in two phases and the second phase will start from April 15 to May 15. A sum of Rs18.5 billion has been allocated for the housing and population census and 118,918 government employees will take part to complete the process.

Transsexual people will be counted separately for the first time. Rs50, 000 fine and six months imprisonment will be awarded to those wilfully misrepresent facts or provide incorrect data.

More than 200,000 troops of Pak Army will perform their duties in the census and the entire country has been divided into 168,000 blocks. The major tasks which had been assigned to the Pak Army is to ensure the census smooth, transparent and peaceful. The army will make security arrangements for the retrieval of filled forms.

The provincial results of the census will be published after May 25. Regular reports will be issued at the national, provincial and district levels. Sixteen districts of Punjab including Bahawalpur, eight districts of Sindh, 14 districts of KPK, 15 districts of Baluchistan, five districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 5 districts of Gilgit-Baltistan are included in the first Phase of the census while census will be conducted in second phase in rest of the districts of Pakistan.

Seventy charges (53 rural and 17 urban), 407 circles (296 rural and 111 urban) and 3,640 blocks (2,862 rural and 779 urban) have been established in Bahawalpur District. A total of 2,171 officials of government departments have also been deputed for the conduct of the noble cause. Seventy-three government employees will work as charge superintendents, 430 will work as circle supervisor and 1,666 will perform their duty as enumerators.

Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner Rana Saleem Afzal who is also district census coordinator said that all the arrangements had been finalised to complete the census. Material has been handed over to quarter concerned and training of the staff has also been completed, he said. He added that everyone should play his role. He said that negligence will not be tolerated at any cost. He also said that monitoring of census will be done vigorously and negligent staff will be dealt with sternly because the development of Pakistan will depend on these statistics.

Senior officials of the Pak Army and Sialkot administration reviewed the arrangements made for holding the national census in Sialkot District during a meeting held at Sialkot DC office.

Deputy Commissioner Asif Tufail said a Central Control Room has been established at the DC Office Sialkot for ensuring the mutual coordination between the different departments, besides, monitoring the national census in Sialkot district.

On the occasion, District Police Officer (DPO) Abid Khan said that a foolproof security plan has been chalked out to secure the census staff and enumerators during the census.