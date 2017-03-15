GUJRANWALA-Pakistan Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid claimed yesterday that important decisions are expected in the next 15 days.

“Panama and Dawn leaks will write a history in Pakistan, means “Noon or Qanoon,” he elaborated on, adding that one of the two will be marched in the current month of March.

PAML chief Sheikh Rashid was addressing a press conference here in Gujranwala on Tuesday.

Mr Rashid further said the PPP and PML-N are in collusion over military courts and no bill should be expected in the National Assembly before a decision on Panama leaks case.

The AML chief alleged that about 16,000 Americans including members of black water had been issued Pakistani Visas without any legal documents on the recommendations of Hussain Haqqani which caused great loss to the national interests.

Sheikh Rashid demanded the government to release the Abbotabad Commission and Dawn Leaks reports to let the nation know about realities. He said though Rangers have started conducting operations in Punjab, it has not be delegated the requisite powers as compared to Sindh.