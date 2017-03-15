ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Tuesday reacted to the announcement of the ruling PML-N that the government has decided to take action against him under cyber crime and defamation laws for levelling false allegations against the prime minister.

“Strongly condemn PML-N govt’s efforts to establish NS (Nawaz Sharif) badshahat by threatening pol (political) opponents through misuse of law,” Khan tweeted while reacting to the Monday’s press conference of State Minister for information Marriyum Aurangzeb and PML-N MNA Daniyal Aziz.

The state minister for information had said that the PTI chief in his speeches and on the social media had tried to damage the reputation of the prime minister by levelling baseless allegations against him.

“The PTI will stand by free media, vibrant society and for the assertion of all fundamental constitutional rights of the people of Pakistan,” said a statement issued by PTI’s Central Media Department while quoting Imran Khan.

The PTI chief said that the PML-N government was trying to intimidate political opponents under the guise of cybercrime law.

He said that the PML-N had misused this act against the PTI, levelling terrorist charges in FIRs against PTI workers and leaders. He said that the government was trying to threaten him with the cyber crime law. He vowed that the PTI would not be deterred by these ‘sluggish threat’s and said that the PTI would oppose all efforts to undermine democracy and would sabotage every single attempt intended to establish ‘Sharif’s Badshahat (monarchy) and dictatorship’.