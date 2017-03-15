Indian authorities have suspended cross-border trade with Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) yesterday on allegations that Pakistan continued unprovoked ceasefire violation in the border district of Poonch.

The firing severely damaged the Trade Facilitation Centre (TFC) at Chaka-da-Bagh, Indian officials said.

On Monday, the cross-LoC bus service from Poonch to Pakistan's Rawlakote had been suspended as a "precautionary measure".

According to TFC officer Tanveer Ahmed, trucks were sent by Indian traders to `zero point' at Chaka-daBagh yesterday, but Pakistani authorities didn't open the LoC gate. "After waiting for some time, we returned," Ahmed said.

Sources said there was no likelihood of trade resuming.