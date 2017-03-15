A two-member delegation of Indonesian Parliament led by Mrs Dewi Coryati, M.Si called on the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Syed Tariq Fatemi today.

During the meeting, cooperation between the two countries in various areas was discussed. The SAPM expressed satisfaction on parliamentary level exchanges between the two countries and appreciated Indonesia’s support for the formation of the Asian Parliament.

Tariq Fatemi also briefed the dignitaries about the counter terrorism efforts made by Pakistan and the remarkable successes achieved in this endeavor. This had not only made Pakistan more peaceful and stable, but also paved way for the country to strengthen its economy and make it an ideal location for foreign investors.