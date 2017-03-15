Governor of Sindh Muhammad Zubair has said Iran is the brotherly neighbor of Pakistan and mutual investment and mega projects in both countries are the example of true relations.

While talking to newly appointed Iranian Consul General in Karachi Ahmed Muhammadi, Zubair said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project is the game changer for the region will boost economic activities in the region.

The Iranian consul general assured the governor that Iran will cooperate for the development of the province.

Muhammad Zubair said that prosperity and peace in Karachi is a guarantee for progress of the entire county.

He further said there is complete harmony and brotherhood among all the segment of society and minorities are enjoying equal rights and complete freedom in the country.