SADIQABAD-The JUI-F office-bearers demanded stern actions against the bloggers involved in uploading blasphemous material on social networking sites.

At a meeting held here, JUI-F tehsil amir Qari Shahid Mehmood, general secretary Hafiz Saeed Mustafa, Maulana Saad, Maulana Akram and Maulana Karim said that terrorism cannot be eliminated from the country until these bloggers are punished. They said that uploading blasphemous stuff against Islam and Prophet (SAWW) on social media is intolerable, adding the government should devise a comprehensive strategy to halt uploading of this kind of acts.

Discussing Fata reforms, they urged the government to take guidance from Maulana Fazlur Rehman regarding Fata reforms if it is sincere to resolve the tribesmen problems. They pointed out that religious seminaries are protectors of the Islamic beliefs and teachings, adding the National Action Plan shouldn't be used against students of the religious seminaries. Talking about the JUI-F centennial celebrations, they said that office-bearers and workers from across the country will participate in centennial celebrations conference to be held in the current month in Peshawar.