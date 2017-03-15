Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa (KP) Education Minister Atif and Health Minister Shahram Khan Tarkai were seen jogging in Peshawar without any protocol.

In a video on social media, both can be taking an evening jog on the roads of the KP capital.

This appears to be a pleasant surprise for the person who made the video of both ministers excercising.

Politicians around the world, but especially in Pakistan, usually move with heavy protocol with dozens of police cars and paramilitary forces with them, but this is being perceived as a positive change.

Last year, Atif Khan was seen along with KP Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak having supper at a fast food outlet in Lahore.