President Mamnoon Hussain said Wednesday China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will play a pivotal role in regional connectivity.

Addressing the second international CPEC conference on business and research in Karachi on Wednesday, he said CPEC will not only pave the way of development for Pakistan, but for the entire region.

He said the corridor will attract foreign investments, which will open new vistas for development and progress.

The president said that CPEC will create new jobs and the educational institutions should focus on producing skilled workforce to seize the opportunity.