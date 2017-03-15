OKARA-A divorcee got an FIR case registered against her former husband for abducting and contracting nikkah with her daughter on fake documents.

According to the Okara Saddr Police, Zahida Parveen, mother of four children and a resident of 4/1 RA, told the police that she contracted second marriage with Zain Ali some four years ago. She said that it was about seven months ago that she parted her ways from Zain after divorce.

She alleged that her former husband has abducted her daughter Seemab and contracted nikkah with her on fake documents. The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

SENIOR CITIZENS CRY

OUT FOR PENSIONS

A large number of pensioners including widows staged a protest in front of Okara Press Club against non-payment of pensions here the other day.

Talking to media, the pensioners including Muhammad Mohsin said that they have been paid pensions for the last three months.

They informed that there are more than 250 pensioners including some widows. He regretted that the senior citizens, who have spent their entire life in public service, have not been provided pension for the last three months. They said that the officials have turned a deaf ear to their cries.

They demanded the Punjab government to look into the matter and resolve their problems at the earliest.