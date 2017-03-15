ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution condemning the circulation of sacrilegious content on the social media and certain websites.

The resolution, jointly moved by Muhammad Safdar of the PML-N and Naeema Kishwar of the JUI-F, asked the government to take immediate steps to prevent the circulation of blasphemous material on the social media.

“This august House condemns in the strongest possible term, the circulation of blasphemous and sacrilegious content on the social media. Being an Islamic country, the government must take steps to prevent circulation of blasphemous content against the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as it causes to hurt the emotions and sentiments of Muslims,” the resolution said.

The lawmakers from both sides of the aisle also authorised the chair (speaker) to form a special committee to propose measures to step circulation of blasphemous content on social media. The committee will also suggest penalties against the individuals indulge in circulating such content.

Safdar said that the government should take action against the responsible for circulating blasphemous content.

Kishwar said that ministries of interior and information technology need to take steps against this shocking practice.

Muhammad Jamaluddin of the JUI-F said that those involved in circulating blasphemous content were enemies of Muslims. “I also condemn Asma Jahangir's comment against Justice Shaukat Siddiqi. The MNAs also lauded Justice Siddiqui for his bold step.

Resolution passed to establish women university in each district:

The house consumed half of its time discussing the steps to establish women university in each district. The house passed a resolution to establish women university in each district

Minister of State Balighur Rahman said that the HEC was working on a plan to form university or a campus in each district. Rahman said the government was giving preference to education. Sharing the figures, he said that 14 women universities were in the public sector while more such universities were being established. He said in Balochistan, campuses of Sardar Bahadur Khan University were being set up in Khuzdar, Pishin and Nushki districts and allocations for this purpose have been made in the PSDP. The minister further said that the percentage of out of school children has decreased from 6.7 million in 2012-13 to 5 million in 2015-16. “Budgetary allocations for education have also been increased during the last three years and it is now closed to 2.5 percent of the GDP,” he said.

Rana Qasim Noon lauded the steps to go for the legislation on women university in each district. “There is dire need of education in the country to get rid of terrorism,” he said. Other MNAs also demanded the university or campus in their districts to promote education and increase literacy rate.

Meanwhile, the house, on a private member day, passed ‘The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (Amendment) Bill, 2017’ moved by a member of the treasury benches. The bill moved by Amra Khan provides to further amend the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Act, 1975.

The statement of objects and reasons of the bill says ‘the scope of the federal board, in terms of a number of affiliated institutions and candidates appearing in the examinations was very limited at the time of its inception which by now has expanded many folds’.

“Currently, many educational institutions in public and private sectors have the option to become affiliated with foreign boards (for instance for ‘O’ and ‘A’ levels) or with and local private or semi-government or government board for secondary and higher secondary certificates,” it says.

Ironically, it says, those institutions which wish to be affiliated with the federal board cannot do so as the act prohibits to go beyond cantonments, garrisons and federal areas.

“Under the existing provisions f the federal board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Act, 1975, the federal board cannot allow such affiliation without extending its jurisdiction through an amendment in this act,” it says.

The mover of the bill says the legislation will help educational institutions across the country to affiliate themselves with the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Fiaz Uddin of the government benches stressed the need for proper training of parliamentarians. “Parliamentarians have turned the parliament into a wrestling ring which is unfair,” he said.

Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla, responding to call attention about the non-existence of laboratories for quality control of food items in Islamabad, said that that there was a facility for food items at the National Institute of Health.

“Food Authority is being set up to see the matter and the ministry of law is also examining a bill in this regard,” he said.

Twelve bills introduced:

On a private member day, twelve bills were introduced in the house. These include "The Religious Scholars, Ulema and Pesh Imams (Prayers Leaders) Welfare Bill, 2017", "The Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2015", "The Witness Protection, Security and Benefit Bill, 2016", "The Law Reforms (Amendment) Bill, 2016, "The Land Acquisition (Amendment) Bill, 2016", "The Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2016", "The Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2016" and "The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2016".

The bills also include "The National Counter Terrorism Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2017", "The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2017", "The Representation of the People (Amendment) Bill, 2017" and "The Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Bill, 2017".

The chair referred these bills to the standing committees concerned.