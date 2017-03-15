Speaker National Assembly (NA) Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said interactions and dialogue at all levels between Pakistan and India can play a pivotal role in strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries and establishing peace in the region, Radio Pakistan reported.

He was talking to a three-member delegation of Indian Parliamentarians headed by member Lok Sabha Shashi Tharoor in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq called for exchange of parliamentary delegations between the two countries to benefit each other's experiences in legislation and research.

Appraising the delegation about formation of Parliamentary friendship groups in the National Assembly, he said these groups can play a cardinal role in promoting parliamentary diplomacy and parliamentary relations.

He said that 90 parliamentary friendship groups are functioning very effectively in the National Assembly of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Shashi Tharoor said that parliamentary diplomacy will certainly play an important role in bringing the two nations more close as they are already tied in common bonds of culture and history.