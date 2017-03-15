Over 200 Sri Lankan students from prominent Sri Lankan schools and colleges visited Pakistani Naval Ships NASR & SAIF last evening at the Colombo Dockyard. The ships were on a port call to Colombo from 12 to 15 March, 2017.

The Pakistani Navy played host to the students of Sri Lankan schools and colleges. The children enjoyed the visit and were briefed about the diverse weapons and equipment fitted on board. The students also had a general chat with naval officials and held a question & answer session.

During the visit, the students were enjoyed the traditional Pakistani refreshments and cousin.