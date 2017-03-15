ISLAMABAD - Principal Information Officer (PIO) of Press Information Department (PID) Rao Tehsin Tuesday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and sought legal action against those media channels which falsely named him among the responsible persons for Dawn Leaks.

In his petition, Rao Tehsin cited federation of Pakistan through secretary ministry of interior, Chairman inquiry committee constituted to enquire into the press leaks leading to the publication of a planted story in daily Dawn on October 6, 2016, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), secretary ministry of information, Kamran Khan host Dunya TV, Jasmine Manzoor host NewsOne TV and Salman Mirza host ARY TV as respondents.

He stated that federal government on November 7, 2016 constituted an inquiry committee to investigate about a leaked story published in daily Dawn on October 6, 2016 while certain media groups reported that the inquiry committee has issued its report and petitioner alongside two other persons have been held responsible for Dawn/press leaks.

He added that Kamran Khan, Jasmine Manzoor and Salman Mirza should be held responsible for making propaganda statements conducing to public mischief and also for breach of secrecy and contempt of in-camera proceedings before the inquiry committee.

The petitioner contended that ministry of interior, Chairman inquiry committee, PEMRA and ministry of information took no action against those newspapers and media channels who reported this false story.

He argued that the false reporting has, of course persecuted the petitioner before his prosecution and jeopardise the petitioner to have due process and fair trial before inquiry committee while the authority and sanctity of in-camera proceedings of the high powered inquiry committee has also been undermined and tantamount to contempt under section 4-A of the Commission of Inquiry Act 1956.

He maintained that the petitioner is also an aggrieved person because his name was also included in those persons facing inquiry into the press leaks. In the petition, Rao sought protection against harassment and humiliation at the hands of media houses and their employees.

The PIO prayed to the court to direct government authorities to take legal action against those involved in making false propaganda against him.