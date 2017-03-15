LAHORE - Pakistan Water Movement (PWM) and Muttahida Kisan Mahaz (MKM) have announced to launch countrywide movement against Indian water aggression.

The announcement was made in a Press conference by the leaders of both the organisations at Lahore Press Club yesterday.

Chairman PWM Professor Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki, President MKM Ayyub Meo, Chairman Nazriya Pakistan Rabita Council Qari Yaqoub Sheikh, Head Jamaat ud Dawa (JuD) farmer wing Muhammad Ishfaq Virk and others addressing the Press conference said: “If India did not stop water aggression, then Pakistan’s fight with India will be over water issue. All Parties Conference (APC) will be held in Lahore on March 19th.

Farmer organisations among Religio-Political and Kashmiri leadership will join APC.

“The leaders declared to launch massive public awareness campaign in four provinces and Azad Kashmir.

“Large public gatherings will be arranged on the rivers which are affected by Indian water aggression. As well as, world will be informed regarding Indian ambitions and conspiracies at national and international level,” they said.

Makki said that India for using water as war weapon.

“India is committing world’s biggest dacoity by making illegally dams on Pakistani Rivers. India is settling its deserts like Rajasthan by turning our water through tunnels. PWM with MKM and other farmer organisations will pave public opinion in entire country against Indian water aggression. A massive campaign will be launched in this regard.

“Indian water aggression issue will be highlighted at national and International level. We are aware of Indian conspiracies. We will accentuate all these issues in countrywide campaign,” he added.

Ayyub Meo said that farmer leadership will gather in Lahore on March 19th against Indian water aggression.

He warned of nuclear war, if India did not refrain from water aggression. “Pakistani nation and farmers will jointly wage a war. Our relation with Kashmiris is due to Kalama Tayyaba. Farmers will also help Kashmiris,” he added.