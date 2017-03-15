Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Nabeela Hakim Ali has submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly to make hijab compulsory for girls in educational institutions, reported Waqt News.

The resolution further demanded extra marks for students who wear hijab.

The resolution has been submitted but has not been passed by the Assembly.

Yesterday, Provincial Education Minister Ali Gillani announced extra marks for Hijab wearing students. But the announcement was rejected by Government of Punjab mainly due to serious backlash on social media.



