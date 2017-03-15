ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday highlighted the enormity of the endeavours undertaken by Pakistan against the forces of disorder and terror, over the last many years.

In his inaugural address to the two-day Pak-UK Seminar on “Sharing experiences in stabilization and peace efforts”, the army chief emphasised the importance and context of the military campaign that commenced in 2007-2008 had now evolved into Operation Raddul Fasaad.

According to the ISPR, he underlined that Operation Raddul Fasaad was aimed at solidifying the success of military operation to bring lasting peace, stability and normalcy to the country.

The seminar was organized by the National Defence University (NDU) Islamabad and was attended by dignitaries from the British High Commission, ex-ambassadors, senior serving and retired officers and participants from various think tanks and universities.

The event is second in ongoing consultative process between security practitioners of the two countries.

The UK delegation was led by Lieutenant-General Patrick Sanders.

Earlier, Lieutenant-General Patrick Sanders paid homage to the efforts of Pakistani people and the army in their fight against terrorism, making not only Pakistan but also the world, a safer place.