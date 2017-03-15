Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Wednesday said the goal of ensuring durable peace, lasting stability and continued development would remain elusive till the regional powers, aided by international community, worked hand in hand for overcoming shared challenges and mutual issues.

At the closing session of a two-day Pak-UK international seminar on 'Sharing Experiences in Stabilization and Peace Efforts' here at National Defence University, the minister said mutual distrust and blame-games would only lead to strengthening of non-state actors and those, who wanted to sabotage peace for their ulterior motives.

Nisar said certain countries have taken upon themselves to blame Pakistan for everything, even for their own weaknesses.

He said Pakistan has achieved huge success in Operation Zarb-e-Azb and terrorism graph has witnessed a clear decline.

He urged the international community to support Pakistan's counter terrorism efforts and said that military solutions by themselves cannot resolve administrative or political issues. He said the the option of dialogue was exhausted before launching Operation Zarb-e-Azb.

The minister said that the international community must differentiate between the freedom movements and terrorism and it come out of the Islamophobia and avoid linking terrorism with Islam.

He said that Islam is the religion of 1.2 billion people across the world, who are the worst sufferers of the scourge of terrorism.

Nisar said Pakistan faced the bruns of regional security discrepancies for the past many decades, but it was abandoned by international community to face consequences, single-handedly, of post conflict situations, may that be soviet invasion of Afghanistan or US action in 2001.

He said Pakistan played the role of frontline state in counter-terrorism fight, but only received verbal support from international community

He also mentioned that for winning any war, there should be unity across the board and the success that Pakistan has achieved during last three and half years has been the result of better coordination between civil-military leadership and support from all segments of society.

He said valiant struggle and sacrifices of our armed forces, police, civil armed forces, backed by the nation, has resulted in sharp decline of terrorism in Pakistan.