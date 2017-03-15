CHINIOT: Rickshaw drivers slammed the imposition of new tax by Municipal Committee Chiniot on daily basis and took out a protest rally against the local government.

Over a 100 drivers along with their rickshaws took out a rally from Tehsil Chowk to Press club. Led by Pakistan Mazdoor Mahaz General Secretary Ali Ameen, the drivers were holding placards and banners against the imposition of daily tax. Addressing the drivers, speakers said that they were already facing increasing rates of petrol and price hike. The MC has added insult to injury by imposing daily tax of Rs20 on rickshaws.

Moreover, the contractors are also overcharging and misbehaving with rickshaw drivers and forcibly snatch keys of rickshaws and impound the vehicle if a driver refuses to pay the tax, they said. They demanded withdrawal of the tax and threatened hunger strike and closure of main highways if the demanded was not met.

The drivers then dispersed peacefully after a couple of hours of agitation which led to blockade of traffic on Sargodha Faisalabad Road. Chairman Mehr Khalid said that the tax was imposed by Punjab government in 2016 and the meagre amount of tax was collected to continue and enhance the municipal services and development projects in the city.–

Social activists paid glowing tribute

KHANEWAL: Noble deeds are real means which can make a person successful in this world and hereafter.

Speakers said at a condolence reference held in memory of Bau Muhammad Zubair, founding member of Citizens Forum. The reference was organised by the Citizens Forum here the other day.

On the occasion, Faisalabad Anti-Corruption Judge Mian Safdar Saleem Shahid said that social services of Bau Zubair will be remembered for long.

Former Transport Minister Haji Irfan Ahmed Khan said that the Bau Zubair had devoted his whole life for serving humanity. District Council Chairman Masood Majeed Khan paid glowing tribute to Bau Zubair over his social services for welfare of deprived segments of society.

Senior journalist Qulzam Bashir praised the departed soul, saying Bau Zubair was unprecedented example of public service in Khanewal. Weekly Shaboroze Chief Editor Imtiaz Ali Asad, famous playwright Prof Ataullah Aali, Citizens Forum President Dr Yousuf Sumra also attended the meeting.

2 murder accused jailed for life

KASUR: A local court sentenced two murder accused to life in prison and fined them Rs600,000 here the other day.

According to the Mustafabad Police, the accused - Ali Arif and Muhammad Zubair - said to be brothers, had shot dead a shopkeeper Sohail in 2012.

In light of the evidence and testimony, District and Sessions Judge Syed Muzaffar Shah awarded life imprisonment to the accused and fined them Rs600,000. The police have sent the accused to the Kasur District Jail.

MOTORCYCLIST KILLED

A motorcyclist was killed in collision between two bikes.

According to police, the collision occurred on Kasur-Multan Road near Phoolnagar Hospital in which Ali Raza sustained critical injuries. He was shifted hospital where doctors referred him to Jinnah Hospital Lahore where he died.–Staff Reporter