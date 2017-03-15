ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday upheld the death sentence of a man convicted of killing three persons including a woman by throwing acid at them.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa heard the plea of Muhammad Ashraf, who was awarded death sentence by a trial court, and a high court had also upheld his sentence.

Ashraf, over a domestic issue, threw acid at his wife and seven others.

As a result, three persons including Ashraf’s wife had died and five others sustained serious burn injuries.

Justice Khosa remarked that the acid victims’ life has become miserable after the incident. Justice Dost Muhammad, another member of the bench, said that the investigation officer should have investigated from where the convict had purchased acid as there was 10 years imprisonment for selling acid illegally. “This incident might not have happened if the convict didn’t get the acid,” the judge said.

Meanwhile, the same bench dismissed an appeal of a life imprisonment convict. A trial court had awarded Zahoor Ahmed death sentence for killing a man, Asif Ali, in Turbat in 2007. But later, a high court converted the sentence into life imprisonment.

Justice Khosa said it was not necessary in every case that the weapon used in the murder was recovered from the culprit. He observed that in many cases, police buy a knife from the bazaar and claim that the accused used the very object to killing someone.