Senate standing committee on Climate Change has unanimously passed The Pakistan Climate Change Bill-2017 to cope with climate change issues, reported Radio Pakistan.

Highlighting the importance of bill, the Minister for Climate Change Zahid Hamid said it is very important lrgislation as climate is not a political issue but a national issue.

The minister said the framework for implementation of policy for the period 2014-2030 serves to ingrate's climatic friendly policy into a national and economic running.

Zahid Hamid said the frameworks spell out appropriate adaptation actions as well as mitigation measures covering all sectors of the economy.

The committee met under the chairmanship of Mir Muhammad Yousaf Badini in Islamabad and ensured the participation of all provinces equally.