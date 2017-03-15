ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday announced immediate provision of $1 million humanitarian assistance for the distressed people of Yemen and wished early return of peace to the country.

In a meeting with Yemeni Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Abdul Malik Abduljalil Al-Mekhlafi here, Sharif said that Pakistan and Yemen had traditionally enjoyed special relationship, which was based on trust, friendship and cooperation.

Sharif expressed his gratitude for Yemen’s assistance and support in successful evacuation of thousands of Pakistani nationals from Yemen in March 2015.

The visiting dignitary thanked the prime minister for Pakistan’s support to Yemen, said a statement released by the PM’s office.

‘PAKISTAN SUPPORTS TERRITORIAL INTEGRITY OF YEMEN’

Pakistan has always supported the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Yemen and would continue to extend all possible assistance for restoration of complete peace and stability in the country.

Minister for Industries and Production Ghulam Murtaza Jatoi said this during a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Yemen Abdul Malik Abdul Jalil Al Mekhlafi, who called him in his office. The minister highlighted the close coordination Pakistan and Yemen have maintained at the bilateral and multilateral levels in various areas.

Mekhlafi thanked the minister for Pakistan’s continued political support and economic assistance to Yemen. He also briefed the minister about the current situation in Yemen and the efforts by the government of Yemen to pursue the path of peace and reconciliation as well as the success achieved so far in subduing the threat posed by terrorist networks in the country.

Issues related to the serious humanitarian situation in Yemen, suffering from serious food shortages, was also discussed. He also highlighted the efforts being undertaken by the government to address the multiple securities, political and economic challenges confronting Yemen.

Both sides noted that over 300 Yemeni students studying in various universities in Pakistan under the Pakistan Technical Assistance Programme provide a strong bond to further strengthen friendship between the two countries.