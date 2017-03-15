ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday issued orders to block blasphemous content on the social media.

Sharif directed Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan to take “all necessary measures” to block blasphemous content on the social media, said a statement released here by the PM’s office.

He said that steps should be taken to completely eradicate the condemnable blasphemous content on the social media and those spreading such material should be brought to justice.

The premier has sought report on the issue on daily basis, the statement said.

Sharif directed that international organisations relating to social media should be approached for blockade of blasphemous content and Foreign Office should play its role in this regard.

He said the issue was before the court and all steps should be taken in line with the guidance of the court.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) heard the case and directed the authorities to block web pages containing blasphemous content.

Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui said that if the government did not restrict such content, more Mumtaz Qadris would take law into their own hands.

Mumtaz Qadri, a policeman, had on January 4, 2011 assassinated then Governor of Punjab Salman Taseer for alleged blasphemy.

He was later convicted by the IHC and hanged in February 2016.

On Tuesday, the National Assembly passed a unanimous resolution strongly denouncing the circulation of objectionable material about Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) and his companions on the social media.

The resolution was jointly moved by Muhammad Safdar and Naeema Kishwar Khan.

The resolution said that the objectionable material was hurting the sentiments of the Muslims.

It urged the government to take necessary steps to block objectionable material on social media.

Last week, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan had issued directions against the misuse of the social media for character assassinations.

He asked the concerned authorities to contact social media websites and arrange for introducing local versions of Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday Prime Minister Sharif said that Pakistan valued its friendly relations with Kyrgyzstan and was keen to further strengthen those ties in all fields.

Talking to a delegation led by Speaker of Kyrgyz Parliament Tursunbekov Chynybal Akunovich here, he said Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan enjoyed excellent political relations and strong defence cooperation.

He said that cooperation between the two national assemblies must grow to transform the special ties into a strategic partnership encompassing all areas of bilateral relations.

Sharif said that Pakistan was ready to share its parliamentary experience with Kyrgyz brothers and extended the offer to organise courses at the institute of Parliamentary Services in Islamabad.

Sharif emphasised that both the countries should facilitate interaction between business communities and investors to promote trade and joint ventures.