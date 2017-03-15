KASUR-The Tehsil Municipal Administration destroyed thousands of litres of spurious milk and cream during a crackdown here the other day.

According to official sources, Kasur AC Imtiaz Ahmed launched a crackdown on the suppliers of unhygienic and chemical-laden milk and cream. During the operation, the TMA officials intercepted a milk delivery van, carrying thousands of litres of milk and cream. During inspection, the officials found the milk and cream spurious, manufactured with different chemicals. The TMA officials disposed of the milk and arrested two milkmen - Nazim and Azam - and handed over them to the Saddr Police.