KASUR-Raw thread, worth more than Rs1 million, was burnt to ashes in a fire broke out in a powerloom factory in Basti Qadirabad here.

According to Rescue 1122, the fire broke out in the powerloom factory in Basti Qadirabad allegedly due to short circuit and engulfed the equipment in no time. On information, the Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and overcome the fire with the hectic struggle for several hours. The fire, however, burnt thread worth more than Rs1 million to ashes.