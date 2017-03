According to a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) three more ‘hardcore terrorists’ were hanged in Sahiwal jail today, reported Waqt News.

These militants were convicted by military courts.

Hanged Shah Wali, Saeed Zaman and Muhammad Zeeshan were involved in attacks on armed forces and terrorist activities.

ISPR further stated that all three of them pleaded guilty in front of the military courts.

21 out of 161 convicted terrorists have been hanged, ISPR further added.