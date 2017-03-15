QUETTA - Suspected militants Tuesday abducted three teachers of a government school from Awaran's Giskhor area.

The militants kidnapped the teachers when they were returning from a training session for conducting the census. Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri took strong notice of the incident and directed the police and district administration to ensure early recovery of the abductees.

In a press statement, the chief minister said the anti-state elements and terrorists were creating anarchy through well-hatched conspiracy to accomplish their nefarious designs, but they can't spare from the grip of law and they will be brought to justice.

Zehri instructed the district administration and police to reinforce security measures for the safety and security of public.

The incident came a day before when the country has planned to conduct sixth census after a gap of 19 years. The census process, which is planned to be conducted in two phases, starts today (Wednesday) in 15 districts of Balochistan in first phase while 17 districts will be covered in next phase in Balochistan.